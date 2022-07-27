Nasarawa Govt Orders Immediate Closure Of Public, Private Schools

Nasarawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools across the 13 local government areas of the state, as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of its students.

This decision comes following security threats across the country, particularly at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the government already in possession of reports suggesting likely security threats in communities within the state, bordering the FCT, such as Gitata and Umaisha.

The decision was arrived at during an expanded State Executive Council meeting, which took place at the Government House, Lafia on Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen after the council meeting, state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Fatu Jimaita Sabo, revealed that, having considered and reviewed the current situation in the country, especially regarding the security threats in the FCT, the state government decided to close both public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

She stated that this has become imperative considering the proximity of the state to the FCT, as well as the resolve of the government to ensure that schools in Nasarawa State, operate within a safe environment.

She, however, explained that the directives exclude the exit classes that are already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools.

She stated that the ministry will, in due course, issue a circular to that effect.

The education commissioner, however, appealed to parents not to panic, adding that Nasarawa State is safe but that the decision was taken as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of both pupils and students across the state.