New Constables To Serve In Their LGAs – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, has stated that all the 10,000 recruited constables who completed their training on Wednesday would be posted to their local government areas of origin for effective community policing.

He stated this while speaking at the passing out of 467 Constables in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Alkali said that the Police recruitment was part of efforts to tackle the prevalent security challenges in the country.

The Inspector General was represented by Mr Ede Ayuba, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 8.

He said, “Police staff strength as at 2016 stood at 370, 000, prompting President Mohammadu Buhari to commit his administration to recruiting 10, 000 fresh police officers every year.

Also Read: Entertainment Helps In Fight Against Insecurity – Police

“The plan is to add 280, 000 police officers to the current number to make the combined strength of the police to be at 650,000. The Nigeria Police intend to recruit 10,000 police officers every year to fill the current gap in the shortage of police personnel in the country.

“Actually, with what the Police is doing in recruitment of personnel, we are filling the gap. People are retiring almost on daily basis. The number we’re recruiting surpasses the number of personnel retiring. So, we’re bridging the gap.

“This is 2020 Batch. As they are passing out, in no distant time, the 2021 Batch would come in, while the 2022 would stand by. So, by the time we go to the field with all these numbers, we would have shored up our number to a higher level.

“The recruitment exercise was part of the drive by the FG to ensure effective manpower to combat the nation’s security challenges.”