Nigerian Tailor Bags Masters Degree In UK

A great academic accomplishment worth celebrating has been made by a Nigerian tailor by the name of Gbenga Lloyd Adesanya.

After years of battling for entrance to a higher institution, he received his degree from Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

Michael Adesanya, his brother, revealed that Gbenga had earned a master’s degree in international fashion management.

He wrote:

#Sagamu to the world.

Gbenga Lloyd Adesanya – from master of local fashion hustle in Lagos Island to Masters in International Fashion Management from Nottingham Trent University.

When my brother’s name was announced yesterday at his graduation, I could neither clap nor shout like others did. I was soaked in deep emotions and memories. Our road has been rough, Gbenga’s has been rougher. But he’s been super focused and patient with his big dreams.

Gbenga, thank you for surviving as a still born, thank you writing JAMB 4 times, thank you for being a dedicated local tailor for 7 years. Thank you for showing the world that roadblocks can be stepping stones. Baba Wale must be ”buga-ing” in his grave for taking his name a notch higher in the fashion world. We are proud of you bro!

With God, nothing shall be impossible!”.