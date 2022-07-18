Nigerians Now Vote Candidates Over Parties – Timi Dakolo

Singer Timi Dakolo has declared Nigerians now vote for individuals who contest for public offices and not their parties.

He stated it was no longer business as usual because the citizens have stopped voting candidates because they belong to a certain party.

Dakolo argued despite being the ruling or structured party, if you field a candidate with questionable personality, you are sure to lose the election.

“Nigerians now Vote people, if you like be the ruling party or a structured party, if you present rubbish candidate. You will go home,” he tweeted.

In a preceding tweet, the soul singer commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the electoral act amendment bill into law, adding it’s plus as it would make rigging attempts more difficult.

“This electoral act that @MBuhari signed is actually a big plus for Nigeria. Rigging will be hard if the people protect their vote. If the people don’t like you, your chances are slim,” Dakolo added.