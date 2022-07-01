Nigerians React As Popular Influencer, Pamilerin Proposes To His Girlfriend With Helicopter

Nigerian Twitter Influencer Pamilerin Adegoke has caused a stir online after proposing to his girlfriend with a helicopter.

Pamilerin took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share adorable photos and videos of when he popped up the big question, will you marry me and he got a yes.

The marriage proposal of Pamilerin is one of its kind and he has definitely raised the standard of marriage proposal.

Pamilerin’s proposal is currently trending on Twitter and has sparked reactions from netizens.

@Sholexx_ wrote: “Pamilerin aka Pam Pam is legit rich. Proposing with an helicopter and a private yacht isn’t for everyone. It’s something that only very few people can afford. I can’t wait for the wedding which I know will be the talk of the Town filled with top celebrities. CONGRATULATIONS”

@Dean41102362 wrote: “So Pam Pam is engaged abi has engaged someone. Gradually, all these “Twitter relationship advisers” are drifting into married life and some of you are here forming Alpha male. Wo, e go soon shock una, better wise up Boya Shola lokan bayii”

@samichymes wrote: “Pam Pam na big boy sha. May your ship sail and never sink. May your helicopter keep flying.”

@uglyyorubadboy wrote: “Pam Pam has raised the standard for proposing. If you don’t have money no put body and heart”

@yinksy09 wrote: “Pam Pam don take marriage proposal to another level. Women will use this as reference for men that intend to propose”

@Sports_Doctor2 wrote: “After watching that Pam Pam engagement video, the only thing that came to my mind was Davido singing, “Love is sweet but when money enter love is sweeter”