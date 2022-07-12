Nigerians React As Rescued Homeless Actor Reveals The Type Of Lady He Wants To Marry

The choice of bride by Veteran Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba who was recently rescued by the founder of Omega Power Ministries, Pastor Chibuzor has attracted a barrage of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

This is coming weeks after OPM preacher listed various conditions for any lady interested in marrying veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

Apostle Chibuzo added that any lady that agrees to the conditions should send her phone number so that the church can commence the marriage process.

However, contrary to the conditions listed by the apostle, Aguba told the preacher that he can only marry a virgin from Israel.

The actor who appears to be unhinged rejected a widow who agreed to be his wife and have his children and insists that he wants an European virgin instead.

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development, expressing their opinion over the issue.

taz.handbagshub wrote; ”Someone help me remove em shoulder pad 😂😂😂 pride don set in. Oga sir, are you from Israel?”

sandy_nene wrote; ‘‘Oga just woke up from his slumber, come Dey talk nonsense”

franniefabulous wrote; ‘‘Small yansh Dey shake o ”

quinetoflagos wrote; ‘‘Them Don give you house😂😂😂 You Don get choice”

akorem_ wrote; ‘‘This man needed rehabilitation after being taken off this streets. He is obviously not in the right state of mind.”

9jamiddlewoman wrote; ”Maybe he meant Isheri”

temipearlly15 wrote; ”Oga, take care of your health first before you start to think about marriage.”