Nigerians React As Terrorists Threaten To Kidnap Buhari, El-rufai

Nigerians have reacted to the threat made by terrorists who vowed to kidnap and kill Nigeria’s number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the terrorists, in a new video seen by Daily Trust, threatened to abduct and kill Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The terrorists, who abducted over 60 passengers of the Abuja Kaduna train on March 28, also boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

In the video, a terrorist could be heard threatening to turn the area into an abattoir unless the Muhammadu Buhari-led government complied with their demands.

This development is coming a few weeks after terrorists attacked the convoy of an advanced team of the President on its way to Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina, ahead of Sallah.

However, some Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express their reactions to the development.

See some of the reactions below.

@uchebakaadi wrote: “Please spare him (Buhari) d flogging but just know there will b no negotiation to have him back. Know this & know peace.”

@PhilipsAkinloye wrote: “Please help us to adopt him (Buhari), maybe that will him take the issues of insecurity serious.”

@isholanomic wrote: “More than 500 specialized police officers, 250 DSS, and 200 military & other local vigilantes protect him alone. Your threat of abduction of the president is empty.”

@DogaraGaius wrote: “The bush meat want to catch the Hunter. Since the hunter refused to catch dem.”

@DignifiedEmma wrote: “Please when you are ready, we are readily waiting to give him to you. You can even keep him.”

@TsoAndrew1 wrote: “What impunity, anyway PMB caused it in the first place.”

@Richie_ethics wrote: “Pls they should help us abduct him, he has been a very bad boy to us.”

@Thedarkhorse123 wrote: “When we say terrorists have successfully infiltrated govt agencies, judiciary & legislature people think its a joke.

“Their sponsors r part of this inept govt. Buhari is surrounded by political Dracula who does not care what u suffer as long as they loot in peace.BUHARI IS A MANNEQUIN.”

@EnnocentRayn wrote: “E be like they want may baba to visit the camp, they come do false flag, so that feeble mind will think it’s abduction.”