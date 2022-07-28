Nigerians ‘Tired’ Of Insecurity, Turning To Self-Help –Monguno

The National Security Council has stated that it would implement new strategies to address the fast-spreading insecurity and terrorist attacks nationwide as Nigerians are growing “tired” of the menace and are now turning to self-help.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), revealed this to State House correspondents at the close of Thursday’s security council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Monguno who spoke alongside the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said the President is well aware of the dire security challenges the country finds itself in.

He, however, stated that the solution will not come from a single strategy.

“We are in a difficult situation. The council understands. The President understands. But there is no straight, cut and drive method around this unless we collectively fight it.

“People are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help. But the truth is that help is rooted in everyone working together to end this,” he said.