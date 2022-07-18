Nine Things To Know About Late Nollywood Star, Ada Ameh

Veteran Nollywood actress and television personality, Ada Ameh, is dead.
Below are nine things to know about the late actress:
- Ameh was born on the 15th of May 1974 in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.
- She’s a native of Idoma, Benue state
- Ameh received both primary and secondary school education in Lagos State.
- She was impregnated by a navy officer at the age of 14.
- Her parent got separated the same month she was pregnant.
- Her father drove her out of the house, when she was 15-year-old and her baby was 5-month-old then.
- Ameh In 1995 officially became part of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood and received her first movie role in 1996 when she played the character Anita in the movie “Domitila”, a movie that eventually became a successful and solid project.
- At the age of 32, she lost her only child and daughter, Aladi Godsgifts. Godsgift died on 0ctober 20, 2020 after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.
- Ameh also featured in the Nigerian Tv series titled The Johnsons, which also become a successful project that received awards.