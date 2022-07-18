NNPC Limited Will Not Tie Subsidy, Petrol Price To Operations, Says Mele Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has stated that it will ensure the provision of petroleum products to the federal government.

Mele Kyari, group managing director, NNPC, said this during a pre-recorded interview with Channels Television on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s unveiling of NNPC Limited as a commercial entity.

In September 2021, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) completed the incorporation of the NNPC Limited.

He emphasised that NNPC would be a service provider to the government rather than bearing the responsibility for importation and subsidy.

“In the case of the price of petroleum, this is a policy matter. And the NNPC is going to be a supplier to the Federation at a fee. So, the issue of at what price you sell petroleum will be the decision of the state,” he said.

“The state has continued to maintain that we must continue to pay subsidy on petroleum products. We are happy to do this, but as a commercial venture, we will have a service-level agreement between us to render that service.”

Kyari emphasised that the price of petroleum products will have nothing to do with its operations.

“We will procure the products, and we will sell to the state and will be step-on-step with the country, and literally, I’ve seen no indication at this point in time that the state is ready to change any price of petroleum products. It has nothing to do with our operations,” he added.

“For us, what it really means is that this is business for us. We will charge a fee at any point so that the company can make money on behalf of its shareholders.

“More than anything else, there’s really no plan of tying this (subsidy) to our turnover, and they have no relationship.”