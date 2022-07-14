No Jobs In Government Anymore, Buhari Tells Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged youths to pursue education instead of obtaining government positions because there are “no jobs in government anymore.”

In order to avoid repeating historical mistakes, he also advised young people to get familiar with history.

Buhari made this declaration on Wednesday during a Sallah homage visit to the Palace of the Emir of Daura, Faruk Faruk, according to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement is titled ‘Train, educate your children on right values, the world is changing, President Buhari tells Nigerians.’

He implored parents to inculcate right values in children, including deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

Also Read: Adamu Garba Rejoins APC After Saying Youths Have No Future In Party

“We should ensure the children get proper education. The knowledge they acquire should not be towards getting government jobs.

“We don’t have jobs in government anymore. With technology, governments are becoming smaller, nimble and efficient.

“Emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology. During the COVID-19, we asked all level 12 downwards to stay at home, and surprisingly, the systems worked effectively,” the President said.

He also noted that the younger children should be guided and taught history, as they would find it hard to be patriotic, responsible and respectful, without a thorough understanding of their backgrounds.

“Whoever does not have a good sense of history will easily make mistakes,” he said.