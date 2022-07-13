Nollywood Actor Murdered In Cold Blood, Locked Up In Apartment

Nollywood actor Abuchi Ikpo has been found murdered in his apartment in Asaba, Delta’s capital.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

“The body was found at his apartment near Jesus Save area, Asaba, on Monday.

“They killed him and locked the dead body inside the house. No details yet, this is what I can tell you now.”

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comedian Stanley Chijoke, known as Aboki So So Funny, is dead.

According to Idoma Voice, Chijoke lost his life on Sunday night, July 10, in a fatal motorcycle accident around abattoir in the Agege area of Lagos State.

Although circumstances surrounding his death are quite unclear, an unnamed source claimed the accident occurred when the motorcycle the skit maker was on tried to overtake a trailer.

However, Stanley’s brother, Chinonso, who confirmed his death, stated that his stomach was ripped open, and his intestines gushed out.