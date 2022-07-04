Nollywood Actor Promises To Be A Better Father After Viral Video Of Children He ‘Abandoned’

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Yekini fondly known as Itele, has promised to be a better father to his children.

He made the promise after a video on the pitiable condition of his four children, he allegedly abandoned, went viral.

According to an online platform, Itele denied being the father of the kids.

However, the movie star was widely criticised by fans who watched the video and saw pictures.

In an attempt to defend himself, the actor said he has been to the hospital severally due to his health condition.

He, however, apologised for his earlier outburst towards his first wife and children and promised to take up his responsibilities as a father.

“The past few days have been a roller coaster of emotions for me. First and foremost I would like to thank those who reached out concerning this issue, thank you so much. God bless everyone,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Recently I have been in and out of the hospital but I choose not to post or say anything about it on my page so, I didn’t bother anyone trusting God for good health until a few days ago when the issue of my ex-wife and kids made its way to the internet.

“I felt so bad and typed out of anger which I regret bitterly. Nobody is perfect and I will want to apologize openly to my fans, family and friends who felt disappointed in my write-up, I take back those words and I promise going forward I will do better.”

Declaring his love for his children, he wrote, “I love my kids and I promise to do the needful henceforth. I am apologizing to the general public to please forgive my earlier outburst and disregard it, to my fans worldwide, God bless everyone and to those who reached out too, I appreciate it a lot.”