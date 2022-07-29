Nollywood Actor Raises Alarm Over Fake Social Media Account

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has raised an alarm over fake social media accounts created in his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The actor made this in a video shared on his Instagram account on Thursday asking the public to be aware of impersonators.

Ninalowo also lamented the vulnerability of people to impersonators adding that a lady recently became a victim of one of his impersonators after she sent her naked photos to them, believing she was chatting with him adding that his impersonator is currently using the photos to blackmail the lady.

He said, “I am not calling anybody stupid but I don’t understand how anybody will just go online talking to anybody that says they are Bolanle Ninalowo. There is a lady who has just been scammed and is being blackmailed.”

According to him, the impersonator is demanding the sum of $30,000 from the lady.

“I guess she was talking to someone who was using my pictures and she thought she was talking to me and she sent nude pictures to this guy and now he is blackmailing her asking for $30k or else he is going to put out the photos.

“I don’t understand, please for God sake. I have a family. I love my family, you have seen my wife, you have seen my kids and I do not joke and toy with my family.

“Why would you be talking to somebody online who is married why would you set yourself up? Please stop chatting with scammers… on Tiktok and Instagram, there are over 1,000 accounts claiming to be me.

“I don’t have control over that…it happens to celebrities but I don’t understand how vulnerable can be,” the actor said.