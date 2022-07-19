Nollywood Actress Spotted With Native Doctor Days After Purchasing Mansion

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze, has been spotted with popular native doctor in the eastern part of Nigeria, Akwa Okuku, days after splashing millions on a new car and acquiring a house.

Chukwudozie Nwangwu also known as akwa okuko tiwara Aki is a famous ‘Juju’ man in Igbo land who often brags about giving people, power and wealth in abundance.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a video of Akwa Okuku spraying her money during an event.

The actress had captioned the video: “My father and my brother Akwa Okuku thank you for coming true.”

Recall that the actress recently gifted herself a mansion as a birthday gift.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her new feat the actress had written: “My second birthday gift from me to meeeee. Who is that man that says there’s no God?? Let him come. Let me tell him my story…he will believe. Even with all the evil plots and plans of my enemies, God always give me victory. I’m so grateful Lord. Fam help me thank this sweet God. Fam oya start sending my birthday gift oooo”