‘Nothing Will Make Me Deny Knowing Him’ – Actress Queen Nwokoye Speaks On Relationship With Suleman

Popular Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye has reacted to the speculations of dating the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

This comes after a faceless Instagram blogger released a list of female Nollywood stars who are allegedly romantically linked to the clergyman.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress said she is less concerned about the norm, where people speculate about romantic affairs when a female is close to the opposite sex.

Defending her relationship with the controversial Pastor, Queen Nwokoye said he is a good man and nothing will make her deny knowing him.

According to her, anyone who has problems with Suleman should settle with him instead of dragging other innocent people into their mess.

She said: “It is a Nigerian thing to always assume that once you know someone, you are sleeping with the person but that one concern una. I have met a lot of people, and I will still meet more and I do not owe anyone any apologies for the people I have met and associated with. Pastor Suleman is a good man.

Nothing will make me deny knowing him. You choose the kind of relationship you want to have with someone and all friendships mustn’t end in bed. So if you have a problem with him, settle it with him. Don’t recruit innocent people into your mess. I will never allow myself to be used to make Pastor Suleman look bad Perioddddd.”