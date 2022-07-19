NUC Seeks End To ASUU Strike, Engages Vice Chancellors

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, and other stakeholders have embarked on a meeting with some of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, to end the six months old strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Prof. Rasheed stated that the commission is poised to promote dialogue and constructive engagement with critical stakeholders, as it supervises crisis free university system.

He stated this at the opening session of a five day 2022 management retreat with Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities organised by the Commission in Abuja on Monday.

Rasheed said the retreat must identify and support on-going efforts by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Federal Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders in ensuring stability and put an end to on-going strike.

“Our universities have been confronted with uncertainties due to the unfortunate strike, ASUU strike is in the six month and as vice-chancellors we know the negative consequences of the prolong closure of universities, we know what it means in-terms of its effect on the economy of a nation, in-terms of our institutional reputation and the future of our youths,” he said.