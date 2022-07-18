Obi Congratulates Adeleke; Asks LP Supporters To Strengthen Resolve To Rescue Nigeria

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secured over 400,000 votes, and defeated Gboyega Oyetola, incumbent governor of Osun, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The result of the election was announced on Sunday morning.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Obi also congratulated the candidates of the LP in Osun for their efforts, but urged his supporters to remain committed to the vision of seeing a better Nigeria.

“I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun State Gubernatorial elections,” the statement reads.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our @NgLabour, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of reslove and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

“To the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally.

“We must strengthen our collective resolve not to relent in our noble march to take back our country.

“Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections.

“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breadth of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline, shift the national psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty.”