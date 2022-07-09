Odumeje To Pay Demolition Cost – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has stated that Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, whose part of his church building was demolished on Thursday, will pay for the cost of demolition.

Soludo, who spoke late Friday in Awka, said several notices were sent to all the landlords, whose buildings were marked for demolition, for them to remove such structures.

He also added that two parishes of the Catholic church were still waiting to be demolished.

He said, “It is costing us money. They had several notices to remove such structures, but they refused.

“The demolition started on Thursday, and so far so good. The demolition went well, except for Pastor Odumeje, who according to the report, drove in, in a brazen manner and attempted to take over the equipment.

“Of course, state work must go on, and security had to stop him. This was a man who was in the several meetings we had and also spoke.

“In fact, this is costing us money, and the structures should have been removed before now, but they choose to test the resolve of government.

“Once we are done with this exercise, we will compile the bills and send them to the persons involved, and they must pay.”