‘Oga Sabinus Is My Father’ – Comedian Speaks On Relationship With AMVCA Winner

One of the popular faces in Oga Sabinus skit, Ukenwor Faith Ikechi, also known as Nduka, has opened up on his personal experience working with the AMVCA Award winner.

Nduka stated that he went into skit making with Sabinus due to economic hardship.

Speaking in an interview with Legit, Nduka explained that he has been working with Sabinus for years and it has been a splendid experience.

In his words: “Sabinus is a friend, a father, a coach and a supporter.”

Speaking further, Nduka explained that he doesn’t consider the idea of buying script as he feels it could make him lazy.

He, however, added: “But I know a point will come when one will be too busy to even think of a story then there will be a need for it.”

In a final statement in the interview the comedian stated that he wants to make the world happy through comedy and lift his family out of poverty.