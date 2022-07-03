Okowa: With Atiku As President, Nigeria Will March To Greatness

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, has stated that he and Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will deal with the “myriad of issues” facing Nigerians.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the PDP vice-presidential candidate stated that with Abubakar as president, all Nigerians will benefit from efforts to take the country to greatness.

“There has been no time in the history of our country that the demand for good leadership has been more compelling than the times that we are living in,” he said.

Also Read: Running Mate: Lagos PDP Optimistic Of Victory With Okowa

“This is why, with Atiku Abubakar at the helm of our nation’s affairs, no one will be left behind in the march to our country’s greatness.

“Together, we will work to get the diverse people of this great country to stand together as one people with one future, and we will address the myriad of issues that you and your families are facing.”