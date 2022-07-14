Ondo Commissioner Resigns, Gives Reasons

The new Ondo state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, has resigned her appointment, giving reasons for her decision.

Mrs. Adeyanju who was on Wednesday redeployed from the Ministry of Water and sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development tendered her resignation letter shortly after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu announced a minor reshuffle in the cabinet.

In a copy of the letter, Mrs. Adeyanju appreciated Gov Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo state.

READ A COPY OF THE LETTER BELOW:

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN

Governor, Ondo State.

Alagbaka

Akure

Sir,

RESIGNATION OF APPOINTMENT

I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect.

My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today.

Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Best wishes

Adeyanju Yetunde (Mrs)