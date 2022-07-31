Only Atiku Can Address Nigeria’s Economy, Security Challenges – Don

A United States of America-based Professor of Medicine in Georgia, Prof. Emeka Umerah, has expressed that based on facts and his antecedents of performance, only the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, among other presidential candidates, can address the economic and security challenges befalling Nigeria.

Prof. Umerah pointed out that but for the intervention of Atiku, Nigeria would have eventually returned to the era of the dark days of military dictatorship and tyrannical rule.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the public declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the PDP by the Diamond Ladies in Politics, held Saturday in Abuja.

Emerah paid glowing tribute to Atiku Abubakar over the role he played in the truncation of the alleged third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007.

Reminiscing the successful role played by Atiku to revamp the economy when President Obasanjo held sway, he stated that it behoves the electorates to elect him to address the economic and worsening security challenges in the country.

He thereby enjoined aggrieved stalwarts of the PDP to put their differences aside and work in concert to ensure the defeat of the APC at the presidential poll.