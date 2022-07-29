Ooni Of Ife Reacts To Reports Of Finding Love Again After His Ex-Wife, Naomi Dumped Him

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has reacted to the reports of finding love again after his ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola dumped him in December 2021.

Recall the union produced a son, Tadenikawo, who celebrated his first birthday in November 2021 before Naomi left the palace and announced the crash of their marriage on social media.

In the wake of the news, social media was agog with several reactions and there were reports that the Ooni sent some elders from the place to Ondo State to pacify Naomi to return to the palace but she refused.

Although the estranged couple never opened up on the problems that led to the crash of their union, multiple sources alleged infidelity on the part of the monarch adding that Naomi’s mother and family members were too demanding.

Ooni Finds Love Again

On Thursday night, 28th July 2022, reports made the rounds online that Ooni is preparing to receive his new wife to the palace.

According to Kemi Ashefon, the handsome monarch went for an Oil and Gas executive named Mariam Anako.

The family introduction had reportedly taken place and Ooni’s new in-laws also had a private meeting with him.

The ceremony, which took place on February 19, 2022, was done secretly and without fanfare since the king didn’t want the prying eyes of the media.

Ooni’s Reaction

Although, the monarch has not officially announced the new marriage on his social media page but seemingly reacted to the post online.

A check on Kemi Afeshon’s Instagram page shows that Ooni liked the post which indirectly means the rumours of finding love could be true.