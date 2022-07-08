Ortom Calls For Religious Freedom In Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called for religious freedom for all Nigerians.

Governor Ortom stated this in London when he addressed Nigerians in Diaspora and friends of Nigeria at the Freedom of Religion and Belief International Ministerial Fringe Events on Nigeria organised by Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and the International Peace-Building and Social Justice.

In a statement issued on Friday and made available to journalists in Makurdi by his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs, Peter Ichull, the governor maintained that freedom is humanity’s most valuable commodity, and equally it’s most contested.

The Governor however submitted that Nigeria, as a country is presently under siege due to the activities of terrorists with its attendant bombing of churches and killing of clergy and worshippers.

He added that all these were to send fear into the living to restrict their religious freedom.

“It was for this reason that every just and progressive society must uphold certain freedoms for all people as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human rights, the international covenant on civil and political rights, the constitutions of most nations, including Nigeria and other rights’ documents,” Ortom said.