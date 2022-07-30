Oscars Slap: Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock

American Actor, Will Smith, has released a five-minute video on his YouTube channel to apologise to Chris Rock over his conduct at the Oscar awards earlier this year.

The actor had slapped Rock on stage over a joke that he found offensive about his wife.

In the emotional video, Smith revealed that he had tried to reach out to Rock but his response was that he was not ready to talk to him.

“My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you feel that you are ready to talk,” Smith said.

The Oscar award winner revealed that one of the motivating factors behind his public apology came from an interview that Rock’s mother granted.

Smith added that he was not thinking and did not think “about how many people I hurt in that moment”. He then tendered a direct apology to Rock’s mother and also Rock’s family.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” he said.

Smith also revealed that his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was the butt of the joke from Rock, had no part in his decision to go up the stage and assault Rock.

The video ended with Smith addressing those who looked up to him before the incident, admitting that he must have disappointed them in a fit of rage.

“It hurts me psychologically and emotionally knowing that I did not live up to people’s image of me,” he added.