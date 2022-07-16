Osun 2022: Davido Rejoices As Electorates Shun Vote-Buying

Nigerian popstar, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido, is currently in Osun State to show support for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, a contestant in the ongoing governorship election in the state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Since the multiple-award singer stepped down in the state, he has shared some of his experiences via his verified social media platforms.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, the noted that he is joyous because electorates in the states have shunned vote-buying, stating that there is still hope for Nigeria.

He wrote, “People rejecting money being offered to them left n right of the state today … GREAT TO SEE … there is still hope for Nigeria.”

Rmemeber this is the critical period !! It was this time 4 years ago. Around 1 pm that they started their mischief. Everyone be vigilant. Come out and vote and defend your votes until the end!! Be alert ! We have waited 4 years for this moment !! — Davido (@davido) July 16, 2022

The Stand Strong singer further uged the electorates in the state to ensure they protect their votes.

He said, “Panic in APC camp. Offering people money they don’t even have ! Don’t listen to them! Protect your vote! Chop their money vote your PDP vote. They must go. Nothing they can do this time around! #OsunDecides2022“