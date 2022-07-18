Osun Election: American Superstar, Chris Brown, Congratulates Adeleke On Victory

American singer and dancer, Chris Brown, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke over his victory in the Osun State gubernatorial election.

The music superstar, on Sunday 17th July, posted a picture of Ademola Adeleke with positive emojis on his Instagram story.

Chris Brown is known to have a bond with the governor-elect’s nephew and Nigerian music star, Davido.

Davido and Chris brown are known to have featured each other in several songs like, ‘Blow my mind’, ‘Shopping Spree’, ‘Nobody has to Know’, ‘Lower Body’. Also, they have both been spotted on several occasions, having fun together.

The news of Chris brown posting Adeleke’s photo is coming hours after the senator was declared winner of the July 16 governorship election by INEC. Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes.

Furthermore, the Nigerian music star Davido can be described as one of the reasons for Adelekes’s success considering the effort he made to promote his uncle both physically and on social media.

See the post below: