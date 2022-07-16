Osun Election: I’ll Be Reelected, Says Oyetola After Voting

Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun, has stated that he will be reelected.

Speaking with journalists after voting on Saturday, Oyetola said the people are “conscious” and see the need to participate in the process.

The governor said once the process is transparent, there would not be a need to ask people to vote.

“The election is going smoothly. It is important to deplore the machine so as to ensure that the voting process can be completed within the time frame,” he said.

“I have seen the presence of the security. I think they are doing well. I see the enthusiasm the voters are displaying and I am particularly grateful to them.

“I believe people are conscious of the need to participate in the process. Once the process is transparent enough, people will not be persuaded to vote. There won’t be voter apathy. It is indeed very impressive.

“By the grace of the Almighty God, I am confident I will be reelected.”