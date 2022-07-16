Osun Poll: I’ll Deliver For APC, Says Oluwo

On Saturday, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwoland, reaffirmed his intention to deliver more than 90,000 ballots in favor of Gboyega Oyetola, the APC’s candidate for governor of Osun State.

After casting his ballot at Unit 1 Ward 2 in Iwo Town Iwo Local Government, the traditional leader made this statement.

He was said to have earlier promised to deliver for the ruling party and its candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Osun.

The traditional leader said he solicited votes for Oyetola because of his prompt payment of salaries and added that kings should be politically active.

He said, “I am confident of delivering 90,000 votes. It is not easy for the governor to move from the status quo and do what is right. He has been paying full salary. Osun is a civil servant state and the people depend on salaries.

“He has been paying debt inherited and didn’t use the money for frivolities. I have told my people to vote for the APC and they will vote for APC. The governor is doing a great job. I believe the person doing a great job should continue. I want all persons to vote peacefully.”