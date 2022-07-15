Osun: Resist Unethical Behaviour, Yakubu Warns INEC Staff

On Friday, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, cautioned the commission’s officials, ad hoc workers, and regular personnel to avoid acting unethically during the Osun State governorship election set for Saturday.

He instructed the officials to take care not to favor any political party or candidate above another.

The instruction was sent by the INEC chairman in a message to commission staff participating in the governorship election.

Yakubu reminded that the Ekiti Governorship Election, held last month, was deemed to be free, fair, credible, and inclusive by most observers.

According to him, the feat was an elongation of the earlier successes recorded in Edo, Ondo and Anambra States governorship elections.

He said, “The sheer determination, resilience, and competence displayed by all of you, our members of staff, made it possible for the Commission to achieve these lofty goals.

“As you are aware, the Osun State Governorship election will hold on Saturday. I have assured our stakeholders and the people of Osun State that the Commission will not do anything to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. We have made adequate arrangements for the election. We have promised a level playing field for all. The security agencies have assured us of safety.

“The people of Osun State and Nigerians will understandably hold us to our promise on election day. They will observe our attitude and behaviour from the opening to the closing of polls. They will particularly observe our management of the election results and measure the extent of our adherence to the extant laws through every stage of the electoral process.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have the confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes.”