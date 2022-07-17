OsunDecides: Aregbesola Reacts As APC’s Suffers Defeat In Osun Election

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior and former governor of Osun, has reacted to the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in the state.

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, the winner of the Osun governorship election.

The PDP candidate secured 403,371 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor and the candidate of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

Adeleke won 17 LGAs to satisfy the requirements of the law to be the winner of the contest. Oyetola could only secure victory in 13 LGAs.

An hour after the result was announced the minister posted a cryptic message on his verified Facebook page.

He quoted chapter four, verse 17 of the book of Daniel. The minister wrote that “the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will.”

“Osun Le Tente,” the post read.

“‘This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and set up over it the basest of men.’- (Daniel 4:17).”