OsunDecides: Residents Caught Selling Their Votes For N10,000 (Video)

Amidst the security warnings on vote-buying, some residents of Osun State have been caught selling their votes for ten thousand Naira.

In the video sighted online, some of the voters were seen in a queue collecting money from the unidentified party agent.

Some of the residents speaking in the background of the video alleged that the voters were given ten thousand Naira and five thousand Naira.

Recall that some anonymous APC and PDP members who spoke with PUNCH said they have concluded plans to pay between N2,000 and N10,000 per vote to avoid being outplayed by each other during the election.

The PDP said, they are sharing N2,000 to any interested voter in friendly and neutral areas, while N5,000 would be distributed to each voter in unfriendly and fiercely competitive areas.

Anonymous PDP chieftain and mobiliser in the interview said the party had no choice but to make provisions since the APC is in power and they might want to induce voters.