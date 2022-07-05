Otedola Visits Tinubu In France, Asks God To Grant His Desire To Become President

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, has visited Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in France.

Otedola tweeted a picture of himself and the APC presidential candidate on Tuesday.

In the picture, Otedola was seen with his arm around the shoulder of Tinubu.

The businessman, who described Tinubu as his “great friend”, expressed his excitement at visiting the APC presidential candidate.

He also prayed for the success of Tinubu’s presidential bid in the 2023 elections.

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT,” Otedola tweeted.

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation.”