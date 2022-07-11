Our Legal Adviser Didn’t Resign Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed that Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, its national legal adviser, did not resign his membership over the Muslim-Muslim ticket choice of the party.

In a statement on Monday, Felix Morka, the APC’s spokesman, denied reports in several news outlets that Daniel Bwala, a legal assistant to Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the senate, is the party’s legal adviser.

“Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating on some media platforms that the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned,” Morka said.

“Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is, and remains, the National Legal Adviser of APC. Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the Party as erroneously reported.

“The report is either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence. We urge the general public to kindly disregard.”