P-Square Unveils New Video After Years Apart

Nigerian music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-square, are set to unveil the video of their new single titled ‘Jaiye’ after years of being apart.

This was announced in a tweet by Peter Okoye, who is one-half of the popular singing twin brothers.

“2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 will be announced in 4 days time! And of course it’s coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your playlist and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason,” Okoye had tweeted.

On Wednesday evening, Okoye posted a short clip of the video via their Twitter page.

According to the tweet, the video will be officially released on July 22, 2022.

“Wait for it! 🔥🔥🔥22-07-22 #JAIYE #BrandNewPsquare,” he captioned the post.

The announcement got fans and followers excited, as they have been anticipating their song since the reunion.

Here are some reactions

@ruddyagbe wrote: “Yo p, I believe you guys, none of u guys music I de tro way, never, una be my people 100% of P-square Music, I sing 90% from A-z u guys are good and talented, more grace to you guys. I can’t wait 4 it, make e just drop 3days I go dey sing am off head”

@Olushola simply said, “ I’m gassed already bro.”

@chibuezeaustine said: “I pity those that will drop albums that week because single will swallow album.”

@yourkingNGNGNG wrote, “ I have watched this for more than three times. All I can say is there’s guys are the best combo in Nigeria’s history”

@giftofodum said, “ P-square is back again!!!”