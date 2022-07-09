Pat Utomi: APC, PDP Have Failed Nigerians, ‘Third Force’ Will Oust Them In 2023

Pat Utomi, professor of political economy, has stated that Nigerians are calling for a “third force” because the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed them.

According to PUNCH, Utomi said this in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the #EndSars experience stirred the youths to desire a change in narrative and that the Labour Party will oust the two parties in 2023.

He added that the increased awareness and voter registration shows that providence has given Nigerians the opportunity to take back their country.

“The youths of Nigeria stirred up by the #EndSARS experience, and the middle class coming out of the daze of being complicit by omission, are increasingly determined to rise to the occasion,” Utomi said.

“They are also poised to present the counterfactual of decades of false narratives by some professional politicians of abuse and take their country back. In 2023 providence truly places before us life in the crush for a new order and death in continuing in the old ways of trusting in big men.

“We in the third force, as part of the orientation of doing, over talking, have scheduled a retreat for all governorship candidates of the Labour Party on how to focus on how the environment can not only stop the depletion of the assets of our communities but be a source of massive job creation and a transforming Green economy initiative.”