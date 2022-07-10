PDP Govt Would’ve Ended ASUU Strike, Says Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has stated that he would not have allowed the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action to linger this much in his capacity as the Senate President or as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Saraki, who had earlier stated that the lack of compassion by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress could not be disconnected from the continuation of the prolonged ASUU strike, reiterated his position on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle.

He said “there is no way that I would have allowed this ASUU strike to continue for this long either in my capacity as the Chairman of the NGF or as the Senate President. It is unacceptable. ”

Saraki, a former Governor of Kwara State, had earlier noted that during his tenures as the NGF chairman and the President of the eighth National Assembly, peace was ensured between ASUU and the Federal Government.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin after Sallah prayers, and addressing the strike, he said, “It is due to lack of dedication and compassion on the part of some of those in power today. It is also the difference between the Peoples Democratic Party government and the government we are having now.”