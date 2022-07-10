PDP Remains Strong, Nothing To Worry About – Ayu

Amidst, the ongoing issues with the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has stated that he’s back and that members have nothing to worry about.

Ayu, who travelled for vacation on June 21, returned on Friday, dousing the rising tension in the party over his absence and that of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who is said to be in France after his trips to the United States and Dubai.

Some party members had described Ayu and Atiku’s vacations abroad as ill-timed, saying their absence was hurting the party and deepening the internal crisis that erupted from the presidential primary. Some members had called for his resignation as the national chairman.

However, in a short interview with the PUNCH NG on Saturday evening, Ayu asked members of the party not to panic, saying the party remained strong and formidable.

He said, “I am back from my vacation and I will resume on Monday. There is nothing to worry about in our party. Our party remains strong and formidable.”