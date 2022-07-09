Pete Edochie Not Dead – Son Debunks Rumour

Uche Edochie, one of the sons of popular Nollywood actor,, has debunked the report making round that his father is dead.

The actor’s son reacted to a rumour that Pete Edochie died in an accident.

Uche in a post on his Instagram account noted that his father is very much alive and in good health.

He shared a picture of himself, Pete Edochie and his grandkids.

According to Uche, some people for the past twenty years have been proclaiming that the veteran actor is dead.

Uche wrote, “Hi everyone. My dad is fine. No, he is not dead and he has not been in an accident. Believe it or not, for the past twenty years, a group of people has taken up the task of declaring that my dad is dead.

He continued, “They do this every other year. Human beings are a weird bunch. I wonder what motivates people to do things like this. These are adults. I guess they do it to drive traffic to their websites or just for attention; who knows? If this was a one-off incident, I would not even bother to talk about it. But they have persisted.

“They have been doing this for years now and in the past few days, friends are calling us yet again. My dad must be some sort of superhero because according to the people peddling this news, he has died like a hundred times in the past twenty years. Anyway thanks, guys. Just needed to drop a quick one and shut this madness down. Have a superb week.”