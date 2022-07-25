Peter Obi To Supporters: Allow Me Respond To Any Presidential Candidate Who Talks About Me

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has asked his supporters to allow him to respond to any candidate who speaks about him.

In a tweet on Monday, Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

“I most sincerely appreciate all my supporters and those of LP. I love you all,” the former Anambra governor tweeted.

“I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any candidate that makes comments about me while you concentrate on issues to promote our cause of moving our dear Nigeria from consumption to production, create jobs, and generally evolve a better Nigeria – PO.”