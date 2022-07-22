Peter Okoye Slams Scam Victims

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of the popular duo, PSquare, has slammed fraud victims.

He was reacting to the rants of a victim who fell into the hands of fraudsters impersonating him.

Okoye questioned if fraudsters use charms while carrying out their activities as he can’t seem to understand how they are able to convince victims to pay for giveaways.

Taking to Twitter, the victim had dragged the singer to refund him his money.

“@PeterPsquare Oga respect urself and refund my money. U no go see peace till u send me back my monie, insha Allah! No embarrass urself bcos of small change, send me back my monie. U wey don get, dey collect from me wey still dey hustle, ah! U no get shame. Refund my monie,” the victim had tweeted.

Reacting, Mr P blamed victims of fraud, describing them as being selfish and greedy.

He said giveaways are meant to be free yet people fall victim to fraudsters who demand payment before getting rewarded.

“A good name is better than bad name! This victims are so selfish and greedy! I thought Giveaway was some one Giving Away money! But how do this fraudsters convince the victims to pay for Giveaway is something I don’t understand! I will continue disclaiming it! How can some one tell you to send him 7k for you to receive 140k? Does that make any sense? Abi this fraudsters the use Juju for mouth?” the singer responded.