Pictures Of Odumeje’s Demolished Church In Anambra

The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry World Miracle Center, owned by controversial cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has been demolished by the Anambra State Government.

Recall that the cleric was beaten by an official of the state government for obstructing the demolition of his church.

The church, which is located at no 88B Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, had been marked by the state government for demolition since April.

The structure was erected along the Nwagene stream and had to be removed.

See pictures from the demolition below: