Police Begin Search For Missing Nollywood Star

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has launched an investigation to unravel and locate the missing Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke.

The command said this in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said, “The current report at our disposal dwells on a case of an abandoned and recovered vehicle, as well as a missing person.”

He said that the vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, precisely within Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State axis of the road.

“On July 29, at about 7:30 a.m., we received information that a red-coloured Toyota RAV4 Jeep with registration number AGL 199 CY was noticed to have been parked in an abandoned way at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

“Hence, the location was visited and the vehicle recovered. Coincidentally, at about 11:30 a.m., of the same date, a report was further received stating that the vehicle belongs to one Cynthia Okereke (f), a Nollywood actress, who was last seen on July 26,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the report at the command’s disposal revealed that only one person was reported to be missing.

However, Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mrs Monalisa Chinda-Coker, said that the families of actress Okereke and actor Clenson Cornel confirmed that they had not returned home since leaving a film location at Ozalla community.

Chinda-Coker, in a statement, said, “The two members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Okereke and Cornel alias Agbogidi were suspected missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla community.

“The two members were suspected to have been kidnapped and this has increased fear among members about the safety of actors filming in the country.”

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Guild, Mr Rollas Ejezie, instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover was provided to ensure their safety.

He expressed shock over the ugly development while urging the security agencies to speed up the investigation that would lead to their safe rescue.

However, it was further gathered from the president of the AGN that the abductors of the Nollywood stars are demanding a ransom of $100,000.

“It’s a confirmed kidnap case. They have made contact and demanded $100,000 dollars,” Rollas said.