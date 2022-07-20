Police Launch Manhunt For Jealous Wife Who Set Husband Ablaze

The police in Osun State have launched a manhunt for a housewife, Ifeoluwa Bamidele, who allegedly set her husband, Bolu, ablaze in Osogbo on Sunday.

The Osun command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, made this known in a statement in Osogbo.

The police said that a case of attempted murder was reported at about 11.30pm on Sunday.

“At about 11:30pm, one Bolu, was allegedly set ablaze by his wife.

“The victim was rushed to the Osogbo Central Hospital where he was referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan (UCH) for better treatment,’’ she said.

She said the police will ensure that the woman is arrested.

Bamidele allegedly committed the act after finding out her husband cheated on her and had a child outside wedlock.

She was also reported to have left a message on her WhatsApp status, indicating that her action was premeditated.

The message reads: ”I’ve always been a calm girl and I have never done this in my life but Teebam (her husband) has pushed me to the edge.

“At this point, y’all will weep over myself and him before daybreak. I’m promising y’all that.”