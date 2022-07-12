Policeman Pointed Gun At Me, Threatened To Waste My Life – BBNaija Angel

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Angel Smith has recounted a near-death experience with her friend.

In the post shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter, Angel said a Nigerian policeman pointed a gun at her and her friend, threatening to waste their life.

According to the reality TV star, the Policeman changed his tempo after she said she was going to record the scene.

She tweeted: “Nah cause how can a police man point a g*n at lydia and myself and threaten to waste us lmfaooo and when I said I’d record him, his tempo changed Lmfaooo”