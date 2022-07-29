Portable Makes U-Turn, Tenders Apology To Headies Awards (Video)

Controversial singer and songwriter, Portable has tendered his apology to the organizers of the popular music award, Headies.

Recall that the singer had been clinched two nominations for the popular award some months ago but had lost both nominations.

Few days ago, Headies Awards had disqualified the singer owing to the negative reputation he had garnered for himself one of which included his claim of being affiliated with the notorious group ‘One Million Boys’.

The singer reacted to the disqualification, stating that he doesn’t regret any of his actions and has been well blessed with lots of things.

In a new development, the singer has retraced his steps, returning to tender his apology to the organizers of the award.

