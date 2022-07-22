Portable Visits MC Oluomo Amid Police Probe

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly referred to as Portable, has paid a visit to the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

The visit came amid a probe by police over his alleged ties to One Million Boys, a notorious gang.

In a video, which went viral on Monday, Portable was heard saying he formed the gang and another notorious group known as Ajah Boys.

“Open your ears and hear me, Have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder. Go and ask Sammy larry.”

The singer spoke Yoruba in the now-deleted video.

The singer however retracted his statement hours later, saying that he was referring to his fans as One Million Boys.

In a recent video, MC Oluomo, who is regarded as one of the state’s illustrious thugs, warned people who were against the entertainer.

He claimed to be in charge of several places in Lagos which include Agege, Oshodi, Lekki and Iyana Ipaja, among others.

While MC Oluomo was speaking, Portable was spotted supporting him while expressing happiness.

“Listen to me, this Lagos state, forget, I’m not saying nobody should walk freely. In Agege, you said he shouldn’t walk freely. Who are the people there? we are. In Oshodi, you said he can’t walk freely but we own Oshodi, Even in Lekki, we own Lekki, so please stop it,” MC Oluomo said in Yoruba.

Since he came into limelight in December 2021 following the release of his song, ‘Zazu Zeh’, in which he featured top artiste and record label boss, Olamide, hardly a month had passed without Portable not being in the news for negative reasons.

He was mocked on Monday for congratulating the Osun State governorship winner, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC).