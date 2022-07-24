Portable’s Wife, Zainab Beams With Joy As He Surprises Her With A Lexus (Photos)

Zainab Balogun, the wife of controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola alias Portable, has heaped praise on him for lavishly surprising her.

The ‘Zazoo’ singer gave his wife and the mother of his two children a Lexus.

Bewaji, as she is known on social media, showered enconium on him while posting several videos of her new whip on Instagram.

Zainab lauded him for always going above and beyond to make her happy.

She praised him for being a wonderful husband and father to their children.

Zainab stated that his sweet gesture has made her crave his love more.

“Sweetheart, I really appreciate everything you do to make me smile. Indeed I crave your love more than anything. Thank you for being a great husband and father! Thanks for always making me feel loved, cared for, and special. Thanks for the gift Oko mee @portablebaeby Na to learn how to drive remain oooo. Love you forever okikiola mee”.