Princess, Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi React As Baba Ijesha Bags 16-Year Jail Term

On Thursday, an Ikeja Special Offences Court convicted embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James also known as Baba Ijesha, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor. He was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.

Months ago, the embattled actor was nabbed by the police after he was reported to have defiled a minor who is the foster daughter of popular Nigerian comedienne, Princess.

Shortly after the news broke of the disgraced actor’s deed, ace Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo threw her weight behind, Princess, demanding justice.

However, reacting to the verdict laid down on the convicted actor in a two-hour judgment presided by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, Baba Ijesha’s colleague in the Yoruba-speaking sector of the Nigerian movie industry, Iyabo Ojo, has said that his judgement is a victory for children who have been abused.

Ojo wrote, “We give God all the glory…. This victory is for all the girl child & boy child being abused….. Never be AFRAID to Speak up & Speak out.”(sic)

The prolific actress aired her views in the comment section of a post made by Princess, the foster mother of the victim.

In a post via her Instagram account, Princess dressed in a white flowing religious gown was filmed on a street with a worship background song. The comedian captioned the post, “God is not man.”